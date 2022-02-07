‘Elevate Bay’ plays a positive role in students’ lives

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “Elevate Bay” hasn’t been offered for long but the program is making a lasting impact by helping to get students on the right track.

“We provide support and encouragement to a lot of our at-risk students,” Elevate Bay Coordinator Stacey Legg said. “Those who are struggling with challenges at home that then become challenges in the community. We’re working to help them overcome these obstacles and be more successful in the future.”

Elevate Bay has roughly 265 mentors.

Its goal is to reach 1000 because the demand for mentors is growing.

“So they’re a lot of students on our waiting list across the district - whether they’re in elementary, middle, or high school,” Legg said. “We have something for everyone regardless of what your age preference is; we have a need for you.”

Mentors must be high-school graduates and 18 years old.

If you meet those requirements, Legg said you can start making a positive impact on a student’s life.

“Everyone has something to offer,” Legg added. “Everyone has something that they overcame in their life.”

Providing a little bit of encouragement can make all the difference and that’s exactly what Elevate Bay intends to do.

