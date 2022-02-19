Advertisement

“The Heritage Program” celebrates Black History Month in Bay County

Locals gather for an event that included inspirational speakers, local art, and wax figures.
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County locals want Black history to always be remembered.

“If we don’t know our history we can’t move forward,” Lynn Haven Resident Charlotte Marshall said.

Marshall wants to serve a purpose in the community and believes she and others are Black history.

“I’ve survived segregation and empty integration and have had milestones in my life,” Marshall said.

The Community Redevelopment Agency hosted “The Heritage Program” in Panama City City Hall on Friday. This year’s theme was “Political Figures” and included African-American wax figures from the National Museum out of Baltimore, Maryland.

CRA Director Michael Johnson said he hopes to continue celebrating Black history the whole year. He wants the youth to be more involved and says they are the future.

“The younger crowd is extremely important that they get involved and interested in history. I’m not saying that they should be radicals or anything like that, but someone to carry the legacy on,” Johnson said.

The event also included paintings from local Artist Ricky Steele and inspirational speakers. Steele also believes it’s important to teach children while they’re young.

“In a society where there’s so much division, they need to know a part of where they came from, they need to know the history, " Steele said.

Locals are on a mission to make sure this history is never forgotten.

