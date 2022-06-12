Local businesses come together for former WestRock Paper Mill employees

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just days after the WestRock Paper Mill closed down and put hundreds of people out of a job, a pair of local businesses are giving back.

History Class Brewing Company and House of Henry Irish Pub have partnered up to give a brew and in some cases even a meal to those who have served their community for decades.

This is something both businesses said, serves as a small sign of appreciation for the workers.

“We understand that the paper mill has been such a vital stable part of this economy for a long time. With the closing of it, we knew it was going to send lots of families into some desperate times. We live already in a tough financial culture, this is just going to make it more difficult. So we partnered with them, and we thought one thing we can do is feed the soul with a little bit of food and an ice-cold beer,” Ben Liles, House of Henry Irish Pub General Manager said.

“The people who own and operate and work in these places, are all a big part of our community. The mill has roots in the history of this town that go way way back and of course here at History Class, we celebrate the history too. So, everyone who worked there at the mill poured their hearts and souls into this community. They continue to do so and we just thought hey, you guys deserve a beer. You know come gather and you know just be happy and come have a drink,” Fontella Thompson, History Class Brewing Company Manager said.

Both businesses have been offering this for about a week and it will end this Sunday.

However, the general manager with House of Henry still encourages folks that may miss the opportunity to stop by and they will do their best to work something out.

