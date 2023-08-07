Open Auditions for the Nutcracker with Panama City Ballet

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Don’t be alarmed if you see sugar plum fairies practicing their dance routines in the next few months, because the Panama City Ballet is bringing The Nutcracker to the area.

Open auditions for this professional production will be held August 13 at Tonie’s Dance Workshop. Pre-registration is highly recommended via the Panama City Ballet website. Starting at five years old, anyone interested does not have to be enrolled in one of the Participating Studios to be a Nutcracker Cast Member.

Panama City Ballet is a non-profit organization with a mission to bring The Nutcracker to the community using only local talent. Performers will be given the opportunity to perform in a professional production while enriching the lives in the community through dance education and outreach.

Mark your calendars for this very merry local production happening this December!

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.