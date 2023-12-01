Panama City Ballet performing the Nutcracker in December

Panama City Ballet performing the Nutcracker in December
By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -After months of preparation local dancers are now gearing up for their performances of the Nutcracker.

This will be the first all-local production of the ballet.

Panama City Ballet’s Nutcracker performances will be at the Arnold High School auditorium on December 8th and 9th at 7 p.m. and December 10th at 2 p.m.

The show’s executive director and choreographer Tiffany Swan says they are excited to bring local dancers of all ages and backgrounds together to put on this community event.

To learn more about the performances, or to buy tickets, click here.

