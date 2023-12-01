Panama City Ballet performing the Nutcracker in December

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -After months of preparation local dancers are now gearing up for their performances of the Nutcracker.

This will be the first all-local production of the ballet.

Panama City Ballet’s Nutcracker performances will be at the Arnold High School auditorium on December 8th and 9th at 7 p.m. and December 10th at 2 p.m.

The show’s executive director and choreographer Tiffany Swan says they are excited to bring local dancers of all ages and backgrounds together to put on this community event.

