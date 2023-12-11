Panama City Ballet Company’s Nutcracker is bringing culture to Bay County

By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A timeless Christmas classic, performed all around the world and right here in Bay County.

“The only thing that you will see on the stage that is not local is our backdrops we rented those,” said Tiffany Swan, The Nutcracker executive director and choreographer.

This is a way of bringing arts into the community with all the dancers in the nutcracker from eleven different studios in the area.

“All the dancers are our dancers from the area,” said Swan.

For the first time every single dancer in the Panama City Ballet Company’s performance of The Nutcracker is local. Those with the company say this is for the community by the community.

“Sunday’s performance sold out, 986 seats, that really shows us our community hungry for this and they are ready to rebuild arts in area,” said Swan.

Rebuilding and creating space for the arts to grow even more than before.

“There are people moving to the area that want culture and we are giving it to them,” said Swan

Dance is bringing more culture to the community.

If you missed the performances this weekend, you can find other upcoming performances here.

