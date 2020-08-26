Three arrested in Holmes County murder investigation

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who was reported missing around July 4th.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested Jeremie Peters, 43, of Graceville, William Parker, 35, of Alabama, and Lauren Wambles, 23, of Alabama, after they say their investigation into the disappearance of Raul Ambriz Guillen, 51, lead them to Peters’ home.

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to release details of a murder investigation. (WJHG/WECP)

Deputies say they served search warrants at two homes on Highway 171 and Peters’ home was one of them. They say there was evidence of a homicide at both homes.

They say the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue helped their investigation by bringing cadaver dogs, which found what appeared to be a grave site off Kirkland Road in northeastern Holmes County. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement excavated the site and found a body, which was later identified as Guillen.

Parker is charged with an open count of murder. Wambles is charged with being a principle to murder. Peters is charged with being an accessory after the fact and abuse of a corpse.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies say this investigation is open and more charges and arrests are pending.

Raul Guillen was last seen in Dothan on July 4, 2020 (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

This investigation is a joint effort with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Bay County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the 14th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office and State Attorney’s Office.

