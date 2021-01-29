Advertisement

Teenager arrested in connection with Panama City Beach double homicide

Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.
Two men were found deceased with gunshot wounds Tuesday night in Panama City Beach.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with the murders of two men in Panama City Beach.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies announced Friday, Ruez Hicks, 19, a transient from Albany, Georgia, has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder.

Tuesday around 11 p.m., deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive man found at a home on Del Mar Drive. Deputies say there was another man found inside the house. Both were dead with gunshot wounds.

Thursday, the men were identified as Robert Shawn Fowler and Robert Keith Gilmore. Both were from Georgia and were working at the home on Del Mar Drive.

Hicks is believed to have been in our area for about two months. He was arrested on Verona Street, Panama City.

