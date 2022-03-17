Advertisement

Police: Bicyclist running stop sign leads to drug trafficking charges

Neil Barden is charged with trafficking in meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Neil Barden is charged with trafficking in meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.(Bay County Sheriff's Office, Panama City Police)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police say a man riding a bike didn’t stop at a stop sign, and that eventually led to a drug arrest.

Panama City Police say Wednesday, they saw Neil Barden, 40, run a stop sign while riding a bike. When police stopped him, they say they found Barden had an active warrant out.

After Barden was placed under arrest, officers say they found two plastic baggies with meth in them in Barden’s pockets. They searched the backpack he was carrying and found a large quantity of what was field-tested and determined to be meth. They say the total weight of meth found was 112.4 grams.

Barden is charged with trafficking in meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Christopher Sage and Amber Day are facing charges in connection with a drug bust that seized...
Two arrested, more than half a pound of fentanyl seized
Kristina and Robert Sullivan are facing charges after they allegedly prepared and allowed...
Adults arrested for child neglect after kids allegedly allowed to use drugs
We're 16 days into the month and Panama City Beach Police officials want to remind people it's...
Drinking on the sandy beach arrests increase over Spring Break
Russell Green, Jr. is facing multiple charges including false imprisonment and possession of a...
Marianna man arrested for false imprisonment in Bay County

Latest News

St. Patrick's Day
Staying sober this St. Patrick’s Day? Behavioral expert shares some tips
Staying Sober on St. Patrick's Day
Staying Sober on St. Patrick's Day
Using virtual reality goggles, remote controllers, and monitors, users will be able to do a...
Tyndall Air Force Base unveils digital twin
Members of the JCSO Dive Unit trained at Merritt's Mill Pond Thursday.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office revitalizes dive unit
Jayden Howard is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a...
Teen charged in connection with drive-by shooting