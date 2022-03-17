Police: Bicyclist running stop sign leads to drug trafficking charges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police say a man riding a bike didn’t stop at a stop sign, and that eventually led to a drug arrest.

Panama City Police say Wednesday, they saw Neil Barden, 40, run a stop sign while riding a bike. When police stopped him, they say they found Barden had an active warrant out.

After Barden was placed under arrest, officers say they found two plastic baggies with meth in them in Barden’s pockets. They searched the backpack he was carrying and found a large quantity of what was field-tested and determined to be meth. They say the total weight of meth found was 112.4 grams.

Barden is charged with trafficking in meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

