Blue Springs campground in early stages

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - County officials are discussing bringing camping to Blue Springs.

Officials say visitors who come to Blue Springs often ask for a place to stay, but there is no on-site campground.

Right now, the county is in the early stages of developing a plan to bring a campground to the Springs that could have a place for RV’s, cabins, tent sites and more.

”That is a very very frequent call with people wanting to, ‘Hey, we’re coming in for the weekend, do y’all have anywhere to stay, you know, we’re bringing the kids, bringing the boat, we’d like to stay on site,’ you know, stuff like that,” Public Works Director Rett Daniels said. “So we definitely do have a need for it. Hopefully through this feasibility and design study we can get it done.”

Daniels said right now, the county is just in the planning phases of this project, and there is no timeline on when this project could be done.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.