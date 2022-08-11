Bay District Schools Superintendent responds to FBI Investigation

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools held a press conference Thursday afternoon to address the FBI investigation that began after Hurricane Michael.

The press conference was called Thursday afternoon so Superintendent Bill Husfelt could respond to allegations that tie his name to the investigation.

The investigation involves GAC, a local contracting company that was hired by several area agencies to clear and clean up debris after the hurricane. Throughout the investigation, there have been accusations that GAC was hired to clear debris from some local officials private properties, not just government property.

Husfelt is one of the local leaders who has been accused of having personal property cleared by GAC under government contract. Today, he publicly denied those accusations and says he never had his personal property cleared by any government paid contract.

“I’m very shocked that something like this would come out because at no time did anyone do any work on my house, or my property or my rental property other than those who I contracted with,” Husfelt told the media. “I have all the receipts. I have all the information. I’ll be glad to give that to the FBI,” said Husfelt.

Husfelt went on to say, “I’m just a little fish in all this, I’m not even in the same aquarium.”

When NewsChannel 7 asked Husfelt if he would share that documentation with us, he said he would prefer to just give it to the FBI.

He also said he does not feel he needs a personal attorney to handle this because he says he has done nothing wrong.

This is a case Newschannel 7 has been following since last year.

