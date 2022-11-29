Walton County Jail’s new rehabilitation program sees success

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Jail has one major goal. For inmates to leave the facility with the tools they need to thrive in the community.

That is why the facility’s staff started the Residential Substance Abuse program. The program aims to educate inmates on the behaviors, and possible trauma, that led them to this point in their lives, as well as teach them new ways to avoid relapse when they are released.

“These people actually care, and I can feel that,” Aaron Weigle, an inmate at the Walton County Jail, said. “I’ve been given tools this time to incorporate in my life to not have do the things- well, I didn’t have to do the things I did. I felt like I had to do the things I did. And I know I don’t have to do those things [anymore].”

The 90-day program was started earlier this year, and staff report they have already seen participants excel.

Amanda Sanders, a substance abuse counselor at the Walton County Jail, said they provide all the resources they can, but it is the inmates who make the program a success.

“We’ve graduated a women’s program in March of this year, we’ve also graduated a men’s program in June of this year... and then we currently have a men’s program going right now,” Sanders said. “So, to see that they are implementing the things they are learning in this program, it’s like Christmas morning. It makes us so proud of them.”

As one of the creators of the program, Sanders told NewsChannel 7 it isn’t just a professional goal of hers... but a personal one as well.

“I myself have a father who was addicted to substances and ultimately died as a result of his substance abuse, so it is a personal mission for me to try and help families,” Sanders said. “If you can save just one person, you’ve made a huge difference, but their children will feel the effects once people get sober. You know, it’s not just about the person in treatment but the families and the community as well.”

Staff wants to continue finding ways to help each and every individual who comes through the doors.

“What we’re finding is that trauma is very prevalent in our population and so in order to properly address the trauma component, 90 days is just not enough. We hope to extend the length of the program maybe an additional four weeks.”

Sanders said taking little steps like these will not only help transform the lives of inmates but in turn, help the community thrive.

