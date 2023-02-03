Walton Co. Fire District celebrates new fire trucks

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County first responders honored an old tradition Thursday to celebrate the Walton County Fire Rescue’s two new fire trucks.

Coined as a “push-in” ceremony, new trucks are washed off and then pushed into an apparatus bay. The tradition dates back to when firefighters used horses to pull fire equipment. The horses could not be backed into the bay, so the equipment was disconnected, washed, then pushed back into the shelter by firefighters.

Walton County officials say traditions like these are a big part of the district, and honor those who have served previously.

”It’s the connection to those, the people that have come before you and the people that will come after,” Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson said. “It’s about ownership buy-in, it’s about taking responsibility for what your service, for what your duty is- which is service... we have some brand-new employees that haven’t even, this is like their first day on the job that are in training. But they get to see this, and this will be the connection to them one day when a new piece of apparatus comes into the service.”

Sheriff Adkinson said they were waiting on these trucks to arrive for over a year. He added that they are waiting two more years for their next truck to arrive, because the apparatuses have to be ordered at least two years in advance.

