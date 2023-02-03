Walton Co. Fire District celebrates new fire trucks

Walton County Fire District holds “push-in” ceremony for new fire trucks.
Walton County Fire District holds “push-in” ceremony for new fire trucks.(WJHG)
By Claire Jones
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County first responders honored an old tradition Thursday to celebrate the Walton County Fire Rescue’s two new fire trucks.

Coined as a “push-in” ceremony, new trucks are washed off and then pushed into an apparatus bay. The tradition dates back to when firefighters used horses to pull fire equipment. The horses could not be backed into the bay, so the equipment was disconnected, washed, then pushed back into the shelter by firefighters.

Walton County officials say traditions like these are a big part of the district, and honor those who have served previously.

”It’s the connection to those, the people that have come before you and the people that will come after,” Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson said. “It’s about ownership buy-in, it’s about taking responsibility for what your service, for what your duty is- which is service... we have some brand-new employees that haven’t even, this is like their first day on the job that are in training. But they get to see this, and this will be the connection to them one day when a new piece of apparatus comes into the service.”

Sheriff Adkinson said they were waiting on these trucks to arrive for over a year. He added that they are waiting two more years for their next truck to arrive, because the apparatuses have to be ordered at least two years in advance.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City woman charged with grand theft for cashing fraudulent checks
Panama City woman charged for cashing fraudulent checks
The Bay County Sheriff's Office says this is a person of interest.
Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest
Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash involving a marked Bay County...
Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
Father (Andy) and son (Anthony) were taken into custody on Tuesday evening after deputies...
Father and son arrested for houseboat burglary

Latest News

Panhandle Stompers line dancing group
Panhandle Stompers invite you to take a spin on the dance floor
Members of the Women’s Civic Club of Panama City Beach are kicking off Heart Month by wearing...
Heart health: PCB club raises awareness on number one killer in women
The Raptor 500 is designed to help clean up debris left behind by Hurricane Michael.
47K-pound vehicle to help prevent wildfires in Panhandle
Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast is celebrating 20 years of serving the community.
Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast celebrates 20 years of operation