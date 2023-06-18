Small plane slips off runway at Destin Airport

OCSO reported a plan slid off the runway at the Destin Airport after hitting a puddle of water.
OCSO reported a plan slid off the runway at the Destin Airport after hitting a puddle of water.(OCSO)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reported a single engine Piper Saratoga aircraft slid off the runway Saturday afternoon and came to a crash landing at the Destin Airport.

OCSO officials said in a Facebook post the plane hit a puddle of water and slipped off onto the grass. They also said the plane’s starboard side landing gear fell apart before coming to a final resting position on its wing.

The sheriff’s office reported there were no injuries from the crash.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More details are coming out about the fatal boating accident on St. Andrews Bay.
UPDATE: More details on boating accident that killed two
Both men were arrested and taken to the Holmes County Jail on charges of possession of drug...
Father and son arrested on meth charges
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office reports 9 people were out of one house on Friday.
BCSO: Nine arrested in Callaway
A community is mourning the loss of a firefighter captain after he lost his life in Panama City...
Firefighter dies while attempting to rescue swimmers
Whitetail Deer
First case of chronic wasting disease found in Holmes County

Latest News

Local law enforcement is educating pastors and security team members on how to address threats...
Local law enforcement holds church safety seminar
A very special beauty pageant is sending the message to girls all over Florida and its...
Princesses of Paradise hosts their 6th annual beauty pageant
A 40% chance of rain is in place for Sunday with portions of the day being very nice. However,...
Saturday Evening Forecast
A very special beauty pageant is sending the message to girls all over Florida and its...
Princesses of Paradise hosts their 6th annual beauty pageant
Saturday Evening Forecast