Small plane slips off runway at Destin Airport

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reported a single engine Piper Saratoga aircraft slid off the runway Saturday afternoon and came to a crash landing at the Destin Airport.

OCSO officials said in a Facebook post the plane hit a puddle of water and slipped off onto the grass. They also said the plane’s starboard side landing gear fell apart before coming to a final resting position on its wing.

The sheriff’s office reported there were no injuries from the crash.

