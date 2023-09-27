The REP Fall Series featuring Frankenstein: The 3D Podcast

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Currently celebrating its nineteenth season, The REP Theater in Seaside has established itself as a first-rate regional theatre, attracting some of the finest talents from around the country.

Continuing to sell out seats, The REP Theatre presents The Fall Play Series showcasing award-winning international artists Gavin Robertson and Nicholas Collett.

Frankenstein: The 3D Podcast takes center stage of the series undergoing an entirely new comedic interpretation as a live 21st-century podcast. Created and performed by Gavin Robertson, Nicholas Collett, and REP Executive Director Brook Stetler, the debut show takes audiences on a wild and comedic ride as the gothic tale unfolds in this new comedic spoof.

Don’t miss these monsters, mayhem, and maracas with performances on October 5th, 6th, 7th, and 14th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 and $32 for REP Members.

The Fall Play Series also features two critically acclaimed one-man shows that have entertained people all over the globe.

For all shows featured in this year’s fall series check out The REP’s event calendar here, and for tickets and more information on The REP’s Fall Season, visit LoveTheREP.com.

