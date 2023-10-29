Florida CFO touts ‘My Safe Florida Home Program’

By Victoria Scott
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Home insurance continues to be a hot topic of discussion in the Sunshine State. However, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said there’s a program that offers relief.

The “My Safe Florida Home Program” provides up to $10,000 for window replacements, roof replacements, and other upgrades.

Patronis said the state gives the money to homeowners as a grant so they can harden their homes. He also says the average participant sees a savings in their premiums of up to $1,000 a year.

“I can’t make you take advantage of the program, but the State of Florida, as we’ve had a windfall of revenues this year and last year, we’ve been pushing the money out to help give insurance premium relief to our homeowners,” Patronis said.

The CFO also said state lawmakers are determined to put more money into the program. He said he hopes that figure will be somewhere north of $150 million to $175 million. Legislators will hold a special session in Tallahassee early next month.

