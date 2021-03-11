Advertisement

Troy University fraternity raises more than $90K for wounded veterans

The Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at Troy University kicked off its spring break by walking more than 128 miles from Alabama to Panama City Beach to raise money for wounded veterans.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at Troy University kicked off its spring break by walking more than 128 miles from Alabama to Panama City Beach. On Wednesday afternoon, the brothers officially made it to their finish line in Pier Park.

They started the six-day hike last Friday, to help raise money for wounded veterans. The brothers host the ‘WalkHard’ fundraiser every year as part of their philanthropy. It’s the biggest Greek fundraiser at Troy University, raising more than $300,000 since 2014.

The goal this year was to raise $60,000 and they exceeded expectations by raising more than $90,000 for wounded veterans.

“I think we can all say that we feel great because that is a record. The biggest record before that was $71,000, and we completely just blew it out of the water at $90,000. That’s crazy,” Alpha Tau Omega Brother Tommy Benjamin said.

“We’ve been committed for a year now. Started fundraising day one, after last year’s WalkHard. So it’s really cool to see it all pay off all right now,” Alpha Tau Omega Brother Will Lansberg added.

All of the money raised goes to Jeep Sullivan’s Wounded Outdoor Adventures.

