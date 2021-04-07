New plans underway for the old St. Andrew School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In November, Bay District Schools traded the St. Andrew School to get rid of its roughly $2 million of debt owed to the county.

At Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, the board agreed to lease the property to Panama City.

The plan is to turn the school into a community center for families and friends to enjoy.

“You can have indoor events. You can have outdoor events. There’s covered pavilions there. There’s places in the grass so whatever type of event they want to host, they’ll be able to have lots of opportunities, so it’s full of potential,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said.

According to the lease agreement, Panama City will be responsible for maintaining and operating the facility.

