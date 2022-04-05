The cost of living in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cost of calling Panama City Beach home doesn’t come cheap.

“Inflation” is the buzzword these days and it seems we’re all feeling the sting.

“I do I feel like everything is just skyrocketing to an unreal amount,” one Panama City Beach resident said.

“Everything has gone up incredibly,” Panama City Beach resident Lucy Guidotti said.

It isn’t just priced at the pump catching the attention of residents.

“Everything from insurance to nothing being on the shelves, period. Food, food is outrageous. Clothing, yes,” Guidotti said.

The cost of living in the sunshine state is already pretty steep with average monthly bills totaling just under $2,000. That average climbs about 1.1% in Panama City Beach.

According to data from Doxo Insights, beach residents pay about $2,014 in household bills a month. It’s a price some said was hard to believe.

“Oh, definitely pay more than that,” Panama City Beach resident Tony Pileggi said.

But that data doesn’t include the non-essentials, like a night out.

“Well, you can’t go out as much as you used to. Because when you go out to dinner, prices have really gone up so you have to adjust your budget,” Pileggi said.

PCB ranks number 62 on a list of most expensive places to live in Florida.

“Well if you compare it to other parts of Florida, no it’s very affordable,” Guidotti said.

Other areas in Bay County like Lynn Haven and Panama City average in the $1,900 range.

“It’s cheaper here than it is in other places of the county but it’s still going up,” Pileggi said. “It’s beautiful here, ya it’s a great place to live but yeah it’s just more expensive.”

Living in paradise can be a little pricey.

