Two new schools possibly coming to Panama City Beach

Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the district is looking at building two new K-8 schools on the...
Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the district is looking at building two new K-8 schools on the beach.(WJHG)
By Katie Bente
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As more people look to call Panama City Beach home, Bay District Schools is working on expanding to meet the need.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the district is looking at building two new K-8 schools on the beach.

While they haven’t made any concrete decisions yet, he said they’re mainly looking on the west end near State Road 79 and Back Beach.

They’re also considering areas near Breakfast Point, as that community continues to grow. Right now, there’s just a K-2 school back there.

”If you know the Breakfast Point plans, it’s going to go all the way there from where it is now. So we know that in the next couple of years, that school is going to be almost at capacity. So we’re trying to look ahead, look at what is going to happen down the road, and be prepared for it,” Husfelt said.

Husfelt said we can expect to hear one or two proposed plans in the next six months.

