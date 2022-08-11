Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation Golf Scramble

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you are looking to play a round of golf for a good cause, the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation is hosting its Panama City Beach Golf Scramble in September.

In December of 2020, 4-year-old Baylor and 6-year-old Addie were struck and killed by a truck while playing mini golf at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park, in Panama City Beach. The Kirchgessner family was in town visiting from Kentucky.

To keep their memory alive their parents have created a foundation in their names.

So far through the foundation, they have helped make a difference by providing kids in Kentucky and the Panhandle with thousands of books.

”It is special to us you know. Addie and Baylor it has been 20 months since we lost them in the accident here in Panama City and this foundation is their legacy. Next week we will have a big announcement back home to put us over our milestone of 20,000 books that we have gotten into the hands of young readers. So like I said this is their legacy so that is why this means so much to us,” Matt Kirchgessner, father of Addie and Baylor, said.

The golf scramble is scheduled for September 30th and should start around 1 p.m.

Teams will cost $600, and it’s $150 per player.

Last year the foundation said it was able to raise $25,000 for the local community. To sign up for the tournament click here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.