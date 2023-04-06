Open enrollment begins at Haney Technical College

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for the right career path for you, one of the 16 Career Technical Education programs at Haney Technical College could be the right fit.

With no experience required, each class focuses on training students through hands-on experience.

Auto Collison students, Jack Haase, Titus Conrad, and Matthew Zemp showed off their skills through an interactive simulator.

Technology like the paint simulator allows students to zone in on specific skill sets in a classroom setting where they can learn the safety protocols for each step. The Auto Collision students can then take their knowledge a step further into the lab.

The Auto Collision program is just one of the programs developing real-world skills through interactive learning.

To check out other programs available, learn more about scholarship opportunities, and apply online, visit Haney.edu. Classes fill up quickly, and space is limited.

Enrollment for the 2023/2024 school year at Haney Technical College opens Monday, April 10. Fall classes resume on August 3.

