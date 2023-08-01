Topps International Trading Card Day at PCB Hobby

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Topps International Trading Card Day is Saturday, August 5 and PCB Hobby is the place to be!

The day dedicated to celebrating the hobby of card collecting around the world can be a great way to add to your collection, or maybe even start a new one.

Collectors who visit participating hobby shops like PCB Hobby will get a free special five card pack of Topps trading cards from a lineup that includes MLB, UEFA Champions League, Formula 1, Bowman U Football, Athletes Unlimited, other sports, and Garbage Pail Kids.

These cards are exclusive to International Trading Card Day and PCB Hobby will have 300 of these special packs to give to the public.

Located at 11939 Panama City Beach Pkwy in Panama City Beach, PCB Hobby specializes in coins, currency, bullion, sports cards and memorabilia, TCGs, comic books, and more.

The shop definitely has something for everyone and be sure to check out one of their livestream auctions on their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Roberts is facing charges of two counts of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of cocaine.
Sex offender arrested for animal cruelty and drug possession
Clark is facing charges of attempted sexual battery and was transported to Bay County Jail.
Man arrested on attempted sexual battery
Walton County officials posted to social media Monday, announcing they are looking into a death...
Death in Walton County under investigation
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun

Latest News

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a motorcyclist died after he failed to turn on Thomas Drive.
One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Panama City
Revealing this month's book for Chapter Chat on NewsChannel 7 Today
Chapter Chat: August Pick!
Start your collection today!
Topps International Trading Card Day at PCB Hobby
Start your collection today!
Topps International Trading Card Day at PCB Hobby