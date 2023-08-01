Topps International Trading Card Day at PCB Hobby

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Topps International Trading Card Day is Saturday, August 5 and PCB Hobby is the place to be!

The day dedicated to celebrating the hobby of card collecting around the world can be a great way to add to your collection, or maybe even start a new one.

Collectors who visit participating hobby shops like PCB Hobby will get a free special five card pack of Topps trading cards from a lineup that includes MLB, UEFA Champions League, Formula 1, Bowman U Football, Athletes Unlimited, other sports, and Garbage Pail Kids.

These cards are exclusive to International Trading Card Day and PCB Hobby will have 300 of these special packs to give to the public.

Located at 11939 Panama City Beach Pkwy in Panama City Beach, PCB Hobby specializes in coins, currency, bullion, sports cards and memorabilia, TCGs, comic books, and more.

The shop definitely has something for everyone and be sure to check out one of their livestream auctions on their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.