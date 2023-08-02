Bay County Sheriff’s Office: Operation Cross Country

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County was one of the agencies cracking down through “Operation Cross-Country 13″.

It’s part of a larger investigation, where law enforcement went to social media sites like Snapchat and Instagram to catch local predators. The sheriff said 14 of the suspects went as far as driving to meet up with who they thought was a child.

“Acting in an undercover capacity they were contacted by these individuals,” Bay County Sheriff, Tommy Ford, said. “They informed these individuals that they were underage as they were talking back and forth. At some point agreed to meet and at that point, they met they were met with law enforcement officers to arrest them the on charges on traveling to meet a minor for sexual activity.”

NewsChannel 7 was told people travel from Jacksonville and Crestview, not just from Bay County. One allegedly came as far as the Tampa area. and was arrested in Jackson County.

Five others face charges of having child porn.

“They are directly responsible for children human trafficking, child exploitation, and destroying children’s lives,” Ford said.

Ford says these people face serious punishment.

“These individuals are facing some serious charges,” Ford said. “Traveling to meet a minor is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.”

Law enforcement says it’s important to check your child’s phone.

“They’re everywhere,” said Andrew Pelletier. “It’s not going to end. The best thing we can do is fight it one person at a time because if we can get one person that is a success if we can protect one child that is a success in my eyes.”

