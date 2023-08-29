Motorcyclist injured in Okaloosa County crash

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was injured in a motorcycle crash near Holt Monday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the incident happened on Interstate 10, about 4 miles east of Holt.

According to officials, a motorcycle and a tractor trailer were both driving west on I-10, and the motorcycle was swerving in and out of both lanes, coming up on the tractor trailer.

The motorcycle hit the back of the tractor trailer, coming to a stop on the shoulder.

The motorcyclist, a Pensacola man, 31, was critically injured.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a Tallahassee man, 45, was not hurt.

