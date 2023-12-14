Candy Land Art Market: A Season of Giving and Joy!

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A celebration of the holiday spirit, and a candy land themed market? Sign me up!

This fundraiser event is set to portray a world of sweetness and creativity while supporting Karma Shack and the local business and vendors of Zen Gardens.

Join the Zen Gardens community for a day of joy, creativity, and giving back.

The whimsical event kicks off Saturday, December 16 from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Zen Gardens located at 707 Richard Jackson Blvd in Panama City Beach.

Guests can expect to explore the candy-inspired marketplace filled with the talents of local artists and crafters.

Santa Clause will be in attendance with a Candy Land Photo Booth to capture the magic of the season. Photo sessions are five dollars.

Embrace the true spirit of giving by participating in the Toy Donation/Exchange or check out the Charity Auction where you can bid on exclusive art pieces and other treasures.

Finally, guests can engage their creative side in the Candy Cane Lane Workshop creating festive ornaments.

With free admission, all proceeds from the auction will go to the Karma Shack, making a positive impact in our community.

Step into a world of sweetness and creativity at this Candy Land-themed fundraiser art market!
Step into a world of sweetness and creativity at this Candy Land-themed fundraiser art market!(WJHG)

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Traffic Alert on Hwy 231
Officials break ground on The Grove at Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach
Officials break ground on The Grove at Seascape Resort
Additional details will be released as they become available.
UPDATE: victim identified in fatal crash in Lynn Haven
Mayor Mike Rohan
Female city employee accuses Panama City Mayor of “groping”
High school student arrested, accused of having harm list
High school student arrested, accused of having harm list

Latest News

Sergey Bogza, the director of the Panama City Orchestra, spoke about the upcoming Holiday by...
Upcoming Concert: ‘Holiday by the Bay’
Sergey Bogza, the director of the Panama City Orchestra, spoke about the upcoming Holiday by...
Event Preview: Holiday by the Bay conert
This week's winner is known for putting her whole heart into teaching her students.
This Week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Amanda Turner
This week's winner is known for putting her whole heart into teaching her students.
This Week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Amanda Turner