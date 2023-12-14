Candy Land Art Market: A Season of Giving and Joy!

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A celebration of the holiday spirit, and a candy land themed market? Sign me up!

This fundraiser event is set to portray a world of sweetness and creativity while supporting Karma Shack and the local business and vendors of Zen Gardens.

Join the Zen Gardens community for a day of joy, creativity, and giving back.

The whimsical event kicks off Saturday, December 16 from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Zen Gardens located at 707 Richard Jackson Blvd in Panama City Beach.

Guests can expect to explore the candy-inspired marketplace filled with the talents of local artists and crafters.

Santa Clause will be in attendance with a Candy Land Photo Booth to capture the magic of the season. Photo sessions are five dollars.

Embrace the true spirit of giving by participating in the Toy Donation/Exchange or check out the Charity Auction where you can bid on exclusive art pieces and other treasures.

Finally, guests can engage their creative side in the Candy Cane Lane Workshop creating festive ornaments.

With free admission, all proceeds from the auction will go to the Karma Shack, making a positive impact in our community.

