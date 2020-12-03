Two teens charged with arson after high school bathroom fire

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WJHG) - Two teenagers are facing charges after a fire in a high school bathroom.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say a fire in a girl’s bathroom at Niceville High School Tuesday caused a school evacuation. Investigators say Cadence Yates and Emily Kempton, both 15, were arrested in connection with the fire and are charged with arson and disruption of a school function.

The School Resource Officer found the fire and began putting it out. Once the fire department said it was safe, students were allowed back in class.

Investigators say Yates and Kempton admitted to using a lighter to catch a large roll of toilet paper on fire as a joke, but the fire quickly grew out of control.

Two Niceville High School students are facing arson charges after investigators say they caused about $2,500 worth of damage in a school bathroom. (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

The fire caused about $2,500 in damages.

Yates is also charged with violation of probation for grand theft auto.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.