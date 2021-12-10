Marianna schools on lockdown after Sunland resident escapes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Marianna High School and Marianna K-8 School are on a soft lockdown after a Sunland resident escaped in Jackson County.

Around 7:30 a.m., the Marianna Police Department responded to Sunland in reference to an escaped resident. Officials are looking for Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera. Ortiz-Rivera is a Hispanic male with a beard, 5′09″ and weighs 222 pounds.

He is potentially dangerous, and law enforcement officials encourage the public to not approach the individual if you come in contact.

According to a press release from Jackson County Schools Superintendent, Steve Benton, classes are continuing as scheduled and outside movement of students is limited.

Sheriff Edenfield with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office provided additional officers at each school while a search of the area is conducted.

If you see someone that matches the description of Ortiz-Rivera, please contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.