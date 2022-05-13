Advertisement

Celebrating Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage

By Jenna LeMair
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Miller gallery will include a variety of Asian art pieces, ranging from textiles and scrolls of art to common household items to celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander heritage.

Jeannie Millaway, a local writer and engineer, organized this heritage exhibition in collaboration with other families in Panama City, collecting family heirlooms and other staples in Asian art to educate and fascinate visitors.

NewsChannel 7′s Jenna LeMair spoke with Bay Arts Alliance Members about the exhibit.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last week, Bay District School officials and district police were investigating what they said...
Investigation closed into “completely inappropriate” behavior between students on Bay District school bus
Tyndall Air Force Base should start seeing F-35s in September 2023.
Record contract awarded for F-35 facilities at Tyndall Air Force Base
A Panama City man was arrested on multiple charges after crashing his car in front of police...
Panama City man tries to run from police, crashes car
Second Checkered Flag event of the fiscal year, held at Tyndall Air Force Base.
530+ million dollar contract will impact more than just Tyndall
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says

Latest News

At least one person is dead after a crash on Interstate 10.
At least one person dead in crash on I-10 in Washington County
Deane Bozeman Principal Ivan Beach gets $1,000 in prize money, to help fund project graduation.
Deane Bozeman wins the FAFSA challenge for Bay County
The 25th Annual Blessing of the Fleet sets its sails on Saturday.
25th Annual Blessing of the Fleet
This is the 6th year for the Beach Krawl.
Florida Jeep Jam Beach Krawl